They believe in the BBQ: the power of pork, chicken & turkey

Operation BBQ Relief rolls into Louisiana after Hurricane Ida

HAMMOND, La. (WGNO) – They believe in their barbecue.

Or as they like to call it, BBQ.

The power of pork, chicken and turkey.

These folks have faith that brisket melts in your mouth, of course.

But it also may have the ability to help heal your aching heart.

WGNO’s Bill Wood has the story of Operation BBQ Relief.

It’s a caravan of cooks, traveling in semi-trucks.

They’re on the road across America with a destination to deliver barbecue after a disaster.

A disaster like Hurricane Ida.

Their faith-in-food mission started after a tornado hit a town in Missouri.

That was ten years ago.

Now, nine million meals later, their menu is being served in the city of Hammond, Louisiana.

With volunteers from 29 states, the BBQ brigade moves on after Louisiana.

Waiting.

Knowing the need will be there.

All they need to know is where.