NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Looking for places to cool off this 4th of July holiday?

The New Orleans Recreation Department will open some city pools for residents on Tuesday, July 4.

The following pools will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., weather permitting:

Federal City outdoor pool: 2200 Constitution St. (Westbank)

Rosenwald outdoor pool: 1120 S. Broad St.

Lyons outdoor pool: 624 Louisiana Ave.

Pradat outdoor pool: 7200 Dreaux Ave.

Sanchez indoor pool: 1616 Fats Domino Ave.

The pools will be for open swim and family swim only. Other aquatics and recreational facilities will remain closed.

Regular operating hours at all NORD facilities will resume on Wednesday, July 5.

