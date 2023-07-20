Coming soon to a cocktail near you from El Guapo

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – Bottle by bottle, the day begins.

It’s at a factory.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood finds it not far from Bourbon Street.

Every hour is happy here.

They’re busy making bitters, syrups, and mixers.

Coming soon to a cocktail near you.

It’s everything but the booze.

That’s the word from CEO Christa Cotton at El Guapo. in New Orleans.

Christa Cotton says, “we make bitters here in New Orleans, the flavoring component of cocktails, syrups, the sweet component of cocktails and we have a mixers line and one of our competitive advantages, all of our products are alcohol-free.”

Cheers!

It’s called El Guapo.

Spanish for “Mister Handsome”.

That’s because what you get is good-looking and even better tasting with 30 flavors from Sweet Potato to Candy Cane.

