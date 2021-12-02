These kids literally give the ‘coats off their backs’

St. Catherine of Siena students give to WGNO Coats for Kids

METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) – It’s as traditional as turning in homework.

Every year, at the most wonderful time of the year, kids from St. Catherine of Siena Catholic School in Metairie, show up to the school to turn in their coats.

Hundreds of their coats.

Some brand new.

Some briefly, barely even loved.

They bring in coats by the carload.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood knows the kids from St. Catherine have been donating for a decade as part of our WGNO Coats for Kids.

They’re a big part of the program that’s collected more than 75,000 coats over the last 25 years.

Another big part arrives on wheels.

That’s the van from Blaze Express Courier Service.

They chauffer the coats to Russell’s Cleaning Services, then deliver them to their new owners, New Orleans kids who do not have coats.

When the weather outside gets frightful, it’s nice to know you can still warm up.

With WGNO Coats for Kids.

All because of kids like the kids from St. Catherine of Siena care.

They care enough to give the coats off their backs.

We’re taking coats through mid-January of 2022.

You can click right here for a list of a location for donations near you.