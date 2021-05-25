Their textbook is a cookbook

And the payoff is a paycheck

METAIRIE, La – In the classroom.

In the kitchen.

At a Louisiana restaurant with Chef Andrea Apuzzo as teacher.

The location is Andrea’s.

WGNO’s Bill Wood says students from Jefferson Parish special ed programs are getting an education at a special job.

Scott Rose from Riverdale High.

Tony Jarzemkoski from East Jefferson High.

These guys are learning from Chef Andrea.

They’re picking up his family secrets.

Like the secret to his lasagna.

And the secret to his cheesecake.

By the way, the secret is it’s Chef Andrea’s mother’s recipe from Italy.

These guys are already learning from the chef.

And remembering the words of wisdom from their own mothers.

Tony says, “when I try something new, like my mama used to say, you’ll like it.”