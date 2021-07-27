Their baby brother died, now their socks tell his story

Local

Manny and Mia remember baby brother Mac

by: , with photojournalist Justin Abshire

Posted: / Updated:

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – Around the kitchen table with their mom, a couple of New Orleans kids have a story to tell.

Manny and Mia Calderon.

Brother and sister.

He’s six.

She’s four.

And they tell their story with a pair of socks they design one crayon at a time.

WGNO’s Bill Wood says the story is about Manny and Mia’s baby brother Mac.

Mac died from cancer when he was just fifteen months old.

Mac died in September 2020.

Manny says, “he’s in Heaven.”

They call the socks they designed for him, Mac’s Silly Socks.

They entered them in a contest with a cause.

It’s a contest from the heart.

Kids from across the country entered.

From nine children’s hospitals, they all created their Socks with Stories.

In Louisiana, a family walks by faith.

One step at a time.

Taking baby steps.

In their very own socks.

You can connect with them on Instagram by just clicking right here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News