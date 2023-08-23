NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — One of the four semi-finalists in the race to become the next NOPD superintendent is out after accepting a job in Texas.

Thedrick Andres was named the next chief of police for the Cibolo Police Department on Tuesday, Aug. 22, according to officials with the Cibolo Police Department.

Most recently, he served as the Chief of Police in Henderson, Nevada.

On July 31, New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell’s administration released the candidate assessment scores for three finalists in the search.

Andres scored the highest of the three candidates released on the evaluation.

With Andres out of the race, the remaining finalists include Interim NOPD Superintendent Michelle Woodfork, David Franklin and Anne Kirkpatrick.

