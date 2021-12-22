The West Coast will get a taste of Louisiana during the Rose Parade

'Feed Your Soul' float will be rolling down the streets in Cali on New Year's Day.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — This New Year’s Day, let the good times roll, all the way from Louisiana to California.

Rolling down the streets in Cali, the Louisiana ‘Feed Your Soul’ float will be featured in the annual Rose Parade. On Thanksgiving Day, the nation got a dose of Louisiana flavor at the Macy’s Parade in New York with the ‘Celebration Gator’ Float. Now, that flavor is headed to Pasadena, California.

Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser spoke with WGNO’s Peyton LoCicero Trist about the exciting news. He says this float will be extraordinary with more than 35,000 roses and thousands of orchids, daisies, carnations, and over 18,000 purple irises representing the swamp on the float.

On New Year’s Day, 37 million+ people will see the first Louisiana Office of Tourism “FEED YOUR SOUL” FLOAT in the Tournament of Roses Parade, which you can watch LIVE on WGNO News. Louisiana is the only state with a float in the parade. Lt. Gov. Nungesser told us, “It’s the perfect way to start off a new year by inviting the world to come to visit!”

Viewers and parade revelers will see street signs directing people to Baton Rouge, Shreveport, and Houma on the floats which is similar to those on the MACY’s Celebration Gator Float.

The Lt. Governor will be serving beignets and café au lait in the mornings and fresh Louisiana seafood at lunch to all the volunteers helping decorate the floats. The Feed Your Soul float will be the only float sponsor providing refreshments and our unique cuisine prepared by Ralph Brennan through his catering/restaurant located in Disneyland. The Lt. Governor says, he is “BRINGING” the celebration, the love of parades, and rolling out the red carpet to visitors around the world to plan their next vacation in Louisiana!