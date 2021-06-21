The ‘van Goghs of Vans’ shows you Louisiana’s got talent

If the shoe fits, they paint it

COVINGTON, La – At a Louisiana art gallery, one show showcases what high school kids spent the year stepping into.

Like the skateboarding shoes that got the grand prize in a contest that inspired kids from Fontainebleau High to step up to the challenge.

WGNO’s Bill Wood wants you to meet the artists who are the ‘van Gogh of Vans’.

These creative kids are the best in the USA.

Their designs won their school’s art program a $50,000 paycheck prize.

It’s a tradition at Fontainebleau High School in Mandeville, Louisiana just down the street from the art gallery where their masterpieces are on display.

Art students from Fontainebleau have entered the Vans contest for the last eight years now.

They’ve placed among the best for the last few years.

This year, with more than 1,000 shoes entered from student artists across the country, the finished first.