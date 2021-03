NEW ORLEANS– The tradition of the Mardi Gras Indians taking to the streets on St. Joseph’s night is back, albeit a bit smaller.

Earlier tonight we caught up with several groups including the Mandingo Warriors in Treme, Queen Dianne Honore’ of the Yellow Pocahontas was decked in white in Treme and in Central City a host of Indias were out in with a few spectators at Jackson and LaSalle Streets.