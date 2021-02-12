The Technical Division Work Experience at Delgado Community College

NEW ORLEANS — At Delgado, the Technical Division Work Experience is a big winner. Students can get on the job training, in careers such as electrical, residential, construction, and welding.

Koren Thornton is the work experience coordinator.

“It is a program designed for students who can basically earn college credit while working in positions related to their academic programs ..it is a technical program and it will be similar to on the job training,” says Koren Thornton.

The program has been successful.

Miss Thornton said those employers will vouch for their Delgado students in the best way possible.

“At the end of their assignment, the business does not want to let me go,” says Thornton.

The Technical Division Work Experience, another reason why Delgado Community College is education that works.