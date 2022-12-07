HAMMOND, La. (WGNO) – It’s the sound of music.

Sounds like the Louisiana Renaissance Festival is ready for a new day…

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood says if the Renaissance sunrise had a sound, it would have to be bagpipes.

“There is something very spiritual and moving about the bagpipes, that’s why people have us play at funerals, helps them to feel all kinds of emotions,” is what Gillian Brownlee says.

She’s a member of the bagpipes group called Haggi Rampant.

It’s a family affair.

Steve Brownlee is Gillian’s dad.

And wife Pam plays drums.

Their concert started one day at a parade.

Steve was just standing on the street, watching the bagpipes parade by.

And he said to himself and then to his wife, you know what, I could do that.

And he did.

And they do.

And their stage is the Louisiana Renaissance Festival in Hammond.

The show goes on until Sunday, December 11.