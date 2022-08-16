National Rum Day at Happy Raptor Distilling in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – It’s National Rum Day.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood is at Happy Raptor Distilling.

No better place on Earth to celebrate the day.

It’s local.

Locally owned.

Locally served.

The rum is made from Louisiana molasses.

And Louisiana sugar cane.

It’s a recipe that goes back to the beginning of rum.

Here, they’ll serve up a cocktail with coffee and rum.

They’re making more of the beautiful booze in the back.

That’s where the magic becomes rum.

One drip at a time.

On National Rum Day.

And seven days a week here at Happy Raptor Distilling in Central City.