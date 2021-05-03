WATCH: Submerged vehicle pulled from Bayou St. John

NEW ORLEANS — Early Monday morning, the NOPD responded to a call saying that a vehicle drove into Bayou St. John.

Divers were called to search the water, where they discovered a submerged vehicle.

Officials say based on the vehicle’s underwater appearance, they believe it has been in the water for a long time and is unrelated to this case.

The caller says he heard a loud screech around 3:00 a.m. and saw a car flip into the bayou. He called it in to the police around 5:00 a.m.

On the scene, the New Orleans Police Department says there are no skid marks, or visible signs of the crash.

Divers went into the water around 10 a.m.

WGNO has a reporter on the scene and will provide updates as they become available.