WATCH: Submerged vehicle pulled from Bayou St. John

NEW ORLEANS — Early Monday morning, the NOPD responded to a call saying that a vehicle drove into Bayou St. John.
Divers were called to search the water, where they discovered a submerged vehicle.
Officials say based on the vehicle’s underwater appearance, they believe it has been in the water for a long time and is unrelated to this case.
The caller says he heard a loud screech around 3:00 a.m. and saw a car flip into the bayou. He called it in to the police around 5:00 a.m.
On the scene, the New Orleans Police Department says there are no skid marks, or visible signs of the crash.
Divers went into the water around 10 a.m.
