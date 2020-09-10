The school bell is about to ring

New Orleans Public School students get ready to go back in person and online

NEW ORLEANS – It’s that time of the year.

Even with COVID-19, New Orleans Public Schools are ready to ring the bell.

That’s at least for some students to return.

WGNO’s Bill Wood has the latest for kids of all ages.

Kids from Pre-K through fourth grade will go back, in person from September 14 through September 25.

That’s about 15,000 students.

Middle school and high school students will continue studying virtually, at home.

They make up the rest of the district’s 45,000 students.

School leaders and city leaders will monitor the latest when it comes to COVID-19.

Any changes in the virus and the school district is ready to pivot to keep students, teachers and families safe.