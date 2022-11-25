NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— The Salvation Army of Greater New Orleans and Aetna Better Health of Louisiana, a CVS Health company teamed up to host a healthcare event to help those facing homelessness.

They hosted a Classic Care4U event at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church to help those facing homelessness in New Orleans. Salvation Army unveiled a new mobile hygiene unit that features five private, clean bathrooms, each one with a shower and one ADA-accessible unit.

Major Chris Thornhill, Commander for The Salvation Army Greater New Orleans said, “To keep people’s health in the forefront of their mind. Nutrition, clothing, showers, hygiene, all of these things are vital. By doing this, we could provide services that those who feel like they do not matter, we want to remind them that they do matter to us.”

Aetna Better Health of Louisiana is giving away hygiene kits that include soap, shampoo, dental supplies, towels, and clothing. They will also be offering health screenings and free food.