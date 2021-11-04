The power of pepperoni served with words of wisdom

Take a big bite out of Pizza Poetry Day

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – One word at a time.

Looking for the right word at the right time.

That’s what 14-year-old Amelia Robinson is doing.

Amelia is writing a poem.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood is reading every word.

Amelia’s poem has a purpose.

It’s part of the contest.

And if she wins, her poem gets published.

It gets published on a New Orleans pizza box.

It’s the way, the only way, to celebrate Pizza Poetry Day.

At her high school, Amelia is a freshman.

Her favorite class, no surprise, is creative writing.

That’s where she got word, her poem is a winner.

Good thing she listened carefully to the advice of her mom, Wendy.

She listened to it but did not follow it.

Her mom advised her to write the poem about pizza.

Amelia had a different vision.

She came up with her own idea.

And that’s what helped her become a published author.

Her dream job is to become a writer.

Well, she’s already a poet.