The possibility of all Mardi Gras parades being moved to St. Charles Avenue and Napoleon Avenue route?

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)– Right now there are discussions about the possibility of moving all Mardi Gras parades to one route—St. Charles Avenue and Napoleon Avenue route.

Because we are still in a pandemic, it is still unknown if Mardi Gras 2022 parades will happen, but if they do, there could be some changes.

“Whatever changes that are necessary or needed to host I think we should embrace that,” Mayor LaToya Cantrell, City of New Orleans said.

Mayor Cantrell said she’s working with the Mayor’s Mardi Gras Council to determine the possibility of all parades being moved to the Napoleon Avenue and St. Charles Avenue route.

“It really does speak to our ability to man that route effectively and it all boils down to safety. The manpower we need to truly host Carnival 2022,” she said.

By having all parades on the same route it could help the already strained EMS, NOPD, and Fire Department.

“Without our public safety team, we won’t be able to do much of anything,” Mayor Cantrell said.

A few parades that could be affected are the Krewe of Thoth which starts at State Street and Tchoupitoulas Street and Krewe of Endymion which a mid-city route. Zulu and Rex also have a different route.

“Fifty percent of something is better than 100 percent of nothing,” Mayor Cantrell said.

Troy Lee, a Flambeaux in several parades for the past 14 years is supportive of the Mayor’s possible decision to move all parades to one route, especially if it means that’s the only way we can have the parades.

“I really want to have Mardi Gras this year. It will hurt my heart if we don’t. We need Mardi Gras, We need Mardi Gras this year,” he said.

No final decision has been made about the parade route changes.