The picture of inspiration

Drew Brees inspires artists around New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS – Drew Brees inspires.

He inspires artists to paint his picture.

WGNO’s Bill Wood shows he portraits and the people who create them.

At Peaches Record Store, Josh Wingerter, who calls himself a pop art scientist, pops up himself to paint a portrait of his hero.

It’s a Drew Brees painting right on the street.

Down the street at Terrance Osborne Gallery, portraits are noble.

They are honorable.

And they are sometimes Saintly.

That’s the painting of Drew Brees from artist Terrance Osborne.

A Blue Dog made another Louisiana artist famous.

That’s George Rodrigue.

He let the dog out and the famous number 9 jersey.

Tim Neil paints New Orleans heroes.

His Drew Brees is bigger than Drew Brees himself.

It’s seven feet tall in the lobby of the Ochsner Main Campus.

Drew Brees inspires the people who paint him.

And the rest of us, too.

We all stand on the sidelines and the sidewalks just to take it all in.