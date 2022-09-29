And he serves free coffee on National Coffee Day

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – He’s the Pablo Picasso of coffee.

He’s a Louisiana artist who paints a picture with every pound.

He’s Felton Jones.

He’s on the job, never far from the French Quarter at New Orleans Roast Coffee.

He oversees more than a million pounds of coffee served every year.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood says in the city famous for coffee, Felton Jones is the King of Caffeine.

Felton Jones says, “we have more coffee than anybody else and we love our coffee, it’s a great honor.”

Felton is on a roll.

On time.

Especially this time.

It’s National Coffee Day, Thursday, September 29.

Felton invites you to take a taste test of his new fall flavors.

Here’s where to get a free cup of coffee:

Thursday, September 29

Rouses 25 Veterans Hwy 2 pm -6 pm

2900 Veterans Memorial Blvd

Metairie, LA

Rouses 28 Clearview 9 am-12 pm

7171 Clearview Pkwy

Metairie, LA

Rouses 21 Covington 2 pm -6 pm

3461 E. Causeway Approach

Mandeville, LA

Winn Dixie 1443 Covington 2 pm -6 pm

70431 Hwy 21

Covington, LA

Mizer’s Supermarket 2 pm -6 pm

3060 Gause Blvd. E.

Slidell, LA