The coaches are volunteers from NOLA high tech

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – On a New Orleans kickball field of dreams, six and seven-year-old kids learn how to score.

Their coaches, their teachers, don’t get paid for this. They volunteer.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood says they do get paid back at the office.

The office for the big kids on campus is a software company called TORSH.

That stands for, The One Room School House.

TORSH creates education software for teachers.

From screen time to real-time, whatever game you play, it takes a team.

And the score out here doesn’t really matter.

That’s because everybody is really, a winner.