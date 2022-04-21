NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — It all started back in 1922.
Now, it’s the oldest grocery store in New Orleans.
It’s Langenstein’s.
WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter BIll Wood has an invitation to a birthday party you won’t want to miss.
It’s Thursday, April 21.
From 4 pm to 7 pm.
It’s at Langenstein’s Uptown.
That’s at 1330 Arabella Street in New Orleans.
The birthday celebration continues all year with parties at Langenstein’s locations in Old Metairie and River Ridge.
Stay updated with the latest breaking news, weather, and sports! Download the WGNO News App and subscribe to our daily headlines newsletter.