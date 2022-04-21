And you're invited to a year-long birthday party

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — It all started back in 1922.

Now, it’s the oldest grocery store in New Orleans.

It’s Langenstein’s.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter BIll Wood has an invitation to a birthday party you won’t want to miss.

It’s Thursday, April 21.

From 4 pm to 7 pm.

It’s at Langenstein’s Uptown.

That’s at 1330 Arabella Street in New Orleans.

The birthday celebration continues all year with parties at Langenstein’s locations in Old Metairie and River Ridge.