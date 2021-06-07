The North Shore’s new state-of-the art Cancer Care Center opens

COVINGTON, La.— The future of cancer is here in Covington at Ochsner’s and St. Tammany Health Sytem’s new 75-000 square foot cancer care center on the North Shore.

“Everything from screening to prevention to surgery to radiation to survivorship to clinical trials. We will offer services to treat the entire patient and that’s where we really stand out,” Brian Moore with Ochsner said.

All in one place—complete comprehensive care for cancer patients will be offered including their imaging and state-of-the-art radiation services, which is something they are proud of.

“It is the latest and greatest that there is. Super precise,” Josh Strahan, Ochsner’s Lead Radiation Therapist said.

As you move through this three-story care center, you’ll find the infusion room.

“Patients are assigned to nurses based on continuity of care, so you’ll get the same nurse each treatment,” Kristy Cessna said.

But here they also help heal the mental state of each patient with music therapy and other supportive services.

“Yoga, meditation, acupuncture, and tai chi,” Lindsay Gomez, Manager of Cancer Services said.

Another important aspect of this new cancer care center is not only the medicine but to make the patients feel comfortable and beautiful, patients can even come to a spa-like area and pick out their own wigs.

Doctors recognize that cancer is a scary thing and this cancer care center is one place where patients can feel empowered.

“So many local families will be able to find the world class care they need right here close to home in their own backyard and that is truly a blessing,” Joan Coffman, CEO of St. Tammany Health System said.

This new cancer care center officially opens to patients next Monday.