The NOPD asks for help in identifying suspects in Elysian Fields armed robbery

NEW ORLEANS– The NOPD is asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating two suspects wanted for an armed robbery in the 2400 block of Elysian Fields Avenue on December 22, 2019.

Investigators say that at about 3:44 a.m., the pictured subjects entered the location, one armed with a gun, and demanded money from the register. The victim complied and the subjects fled the location on foot across Elysian Fields Avenue towards Law Street.

Anyone with information on the pictured suspects is asked to contact NOPD Fifth District detectives at 504-658-6050, or to call anonymously to Crimestoppers at 822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.