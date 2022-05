NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Monday, May 30, the National WWII Museum held a service for the fallen service members for Memorial Day.

The Commemoration Ceremony featured keynote speaker Keri Hart.

Veterans who visited the museum and had an opportunity to collect a scarf as a part of our Knit Your Bit initiative.

Over 10,000 knitters and crocheters participating throughout all 50 states.