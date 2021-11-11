The National WWII Museum announces First-of-its kind ‘Expressions of America Nighttime Experience’

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)– During its tribute to servicemembers on Veterans Day, The National World War II Museum announced a groundbreaking future addition to its campus: ‘Expressions of America.’ This will be a first-of-its-kind nighttime sound and light experience.

This will be an immersive sound and light show. The multimedia experience will have soldiers’ words, songs, and personal reflections from the war. The Bob and Dolores Hope Foundation partnered with the museum to make this happen, and their daughter Linda Hope talked about the excitement.

“Something that we all are so proud of and can feel attached to. I feel like everyone can relate to young people to older people. First the technology is going to be awesome,” Linda Hope said.

“Expressions of America” will launch a year from today on Veterans Day 2022.