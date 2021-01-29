The ‘Muppets Man’ is in town

Artist Guy Gilchrist is drawing a lot of attention

COVINGTON, La – Who doesn’t love the Muppets?

One man loves them so much, he’s just drawn to them.

He’s so drawn, for five years, he’d draw a comic strip about the Muppets.

WGNO’s Bill Wood says you can meet the man.

And see him draw.

And find out where he draws his inspiration.

His name is Guy Gilchrist and he’s at Big Easy Comics in Covington, Louisiana.

You’ve got a chance to see him there Friday, January 29.

He’ll be meeting and greeting.

He’ll be showing and telling.

From noon to 2 pm.

And then from 4 pm to 7 pm.

You can click right here to find out all about him and his creative comics.