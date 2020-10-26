The Mortuary is back: scary, spooky and safe

The Mortuary Haunted Mansion is open during the pandemic

NEW ORLEANS – It’s the nightmare on Canal Street.

The nightmare at 4800 Canal Street in New Orleans.

It’s The Mortuary Haunted Mansion.

WGNO’s Bill Wood says it’s now a New Orleans tradition.

And this year, in the middle of the pandemic, it’s scary, spooky and most of all safe.

The Mortuary is taking all precautions against COVID-19.

WGNO ABC-26 welcomes The Mortuary as the sponsor of our Hometown Horror Stories Series.

Tickets are online, only.

Everybody is spaced out for safety.

Everything is sanitized.