NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A newly published book by Raymond Emile Poole, known to his fans as “Mo B. Dick,” talks about the unique sound of No Limit Records. The Mo B. Dickapedia: Life, Language & Lyrics; is a book with a completely New Orleans flavor.

Mo B. Dick has had many hats over the years, from music artist, producer and writer and says, “I am music. From me being a child and beating the buckets in the backyard of my mom’s house and catching a tail whipping behind that; to being in the marching band.”

The book is an ode to Poole’s life, and it shows how deep musical legacy runs in Louisiana. “I was in the marching band from 5th grade, all the way to college. I went to Southern University and A&M College and marched in the Human Jukebox in 1986, when I crabbed,” explains Poole.

“In the book, you get to read how I ended up at No Limit with my cousin Master P, the brainchild of the No Limit Records movement. We had a lot to say during those days. We had hood commentary. We spoke our experience from what we had seen. There are hoods everywhere and real people everywhere. We had our flavor of it with our gumbo and crawfish and what we saw in our neighborhoods and streets. We reported from that point of view. We incorporated bounce, syncopated rhythms and brass bands. With using all that we did with our music, we were able to express ourselves. It was good, in that the rest of the country and world accepted our art,” explains Poole.

There’s a chance to learn more and possibly meet Mo B. Dick. Sunday afternoon, at 2:00 p.m., Mo B. Dick will be signing copies of his book at Peaches Records on Magazine Street.

