A Memorial Day moment from NOLA and across America

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – It’s Memorial Day.

Always the last Monday in May.

Always to remember American military men and women who died while serving.

PJ’s Coffee of New Orleans, at all locations across America, salutes the heroes by reserving a table to honor the fallen, missing, or imprisoned military members.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood is at PJ’s Coffee at 7624 Maples Street in New Orleans.

PJ’s Coffee President and Army Veteran Peter Boylan says, “PJ’s Coffee is dedicated to giving back to our nation’s heroes for the brave sacrifices they and their families have made for our freedom.”

To find out where there’s a PJ’s Coffee of New Orleans close to you, just click right here.

Bill Wood is talking with PJ’s Coffee of New Orleans, COO Bill DiPaola on this day of honor and remembrance.

Bill Dipaola is honored to explain the symbolism of what’s on the Missing Man Table.

A red rose for the families.

Salt on a plate represents the tears.

And a candle stands for hope.