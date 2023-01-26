NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— The Milwaukee Dancing Grannies from Milwaukee Wisconsin will march with the popular dancing group the 610 Stompers in the 2023 Krewe of Thoth parade on Sunday, February 19th.

17 members of The Milwaukee Dancing Grannies will perform their traditional routines to their own music. The Dancing Grannies will also be handing out “Granny Strong” wristbands along the parade route.

The 610 Stompers are hoping to bring awareness to The Milwaukee Dancing Grannies, so folks in New Orleans will show them love and support along the route. Kris Sekinger with the 610 Stompers says they are hoping supporters make “Granny Strong” signs to encourage them and to show solidarity to all of the ‘Grannies’ during the parade.

The Milwaukee Dancing Grannies took part in the Waukesha Christmas parade which killed six people and injured 62 others, when a driver drove his car through the parade. Three of the Grannies and the husband of a Granny was killed. One of the members Betty Streng suffered a traumatic brain injury in the event. Streng will be marching in Thoth. Darrell Brooks was sentenced to 6 life terms plus 700 years for first-degree intentional homicide.