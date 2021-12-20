The Michelangelo of sneakers is a New Orleans teenager

Dillon Nguyen of Holy Cross School puts his best foot forward

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)- Holy Cross is the kind of school where New Orleans students step up to opportunity.

In class, always putting the best foot forward.

Even sitting down, one senior is standing tall and standing out.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood sees this senior standing by the shoes he paints.

Yes, he paints shoes.

He’s 18-year-old Dillon Nguyen.

He’s making magnificent masterpieces one pair of sneakers at a time.

Dillon is inspired by his hero.

Michelangelo.

Dillon’s a guy who gets good grades and whose parents have high hopes he’ll go to college to become a civil engineer.

He may just find fortune and fame before then if his hand-painted shoes become as popular as a pair of Air Jordans.

As notable as Nikes.

As loveable as those Louis Vuittons he dreamed of.

If you’re interested in a custom pair of painted shoes for yourself, just click right here to message Dillon on his Instagram.