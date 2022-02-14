NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) —Many gifts have been given in the name of love since the start of Valentine’s Day. Historians roughly trace the holiday back to the year 496 A.D. at the time of the Roman Empire. Lupercalia was a pagan festival that was less about love and more about lust and ritual sacrifice.

In modern times, many of us bestow gifts to our other half to show the desires and sentiments of our feelings. M.S. Rau in New Orleans, is home to some of the most extravagant items for sale and each one has a story.

Rebecca Rau is 4th generation owner at M.S. Rau and explains three of the most interesting love or lust based objects available in the shop.

“So this is called an etui. They are highly collectible. This one is from Louis the 15th’s day. It’s an 18th century piece and made in the 1700’s. My favorite thing about it is what it would have been used for. An Etui was a way to send a discreet message between two people. The message would go inside and then a wax seal would go where the top meets the case. If the was seal was disturbed, you would have known your message was intercepted. They were often used for various lovers to send send love notes to some kind of mistress or lover that perhaps something they wanted to publicize widely,” says Rau.

During the middle ages in France and England, the 14th of February was thought to be the beginning of the mating season for all birds. A bird box was a popular gift and Rebecca Rau explains a very unique one available saying, “this is what is called a bird box. What I find the most interesting of birdboxes, is that they come out of the tradition of people using tobacco via snuff. These boxes evolved to become highly detailed and beautiful. The idea is that instead of offering somebody tobacco, when you pressed the button and present this piece you are just completely flabbergasted to see two little birds pop out of there that sing and in this case harmonize together. Both are covered in real hummingbird feathers that shimmer and have iridescence.”

One of the most sought after gifts in the world is from jewelry artist Joel Arthur Rosenthal; and M.S. Rau has a piece by him that is made with blackened gold, color sapphires, rare spinelles and is set with diamonds; a pair of earrings valued at 695 thousand dollars.



“This would be the ultimate gift for Valentines. Joel Arthur Rosenthal has been producing jewelry for about 40 years out of Paris. He is an American by birth. He is highly talented and probably the most exclusive jewelry atelier in the world. You have to be invited in, and then the jeweler himself offers you the opportunity to commission something from him. He has a giant following and some famous lovebirds have been struggling for years to get something made from him,” explains Rau.

For quite some time before their split, it’s rumored that Kanye West struggled to get a Joel Arthur Rosenthal piece done for Kim Kardashian.

Rebecca Rau says, “not all gifts have to be exorbitantly priced explains. However, the best gifts are given with sincerity and feeling! I think Valentine’s Day is very sweet. Some people call it a Hallmark holiday. I think the fact that people want to grant a day to celebrate love is very beautiful!”

