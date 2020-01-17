The Lion King, Aladdin, Sleeping Beauty and Pocahontas at Movie Tavern for limited time

Relive the magic of classic Disney films as they make their way back to the big screen January 24-February 17 during the Enchanted Tales Film Series at Movie Tavern by Marcus.

This season’s line-up features a collection of beloved favorites, including “Aladdin,” “The Lion King,” “Sleeping Beauty” and “Pocahontas.”

Moviegoers of all ages will agree there’s something special about seeing the original Aladdin soar through the air or Simba reclaim Pride Rock on the big screen — especially after last year’s live action remakes!

Admission to all Enchanted Tales films is just $6 per person.

Participating Louisiana locations include: Movie Tavern Citiplace (Baton Rouge), Movie Tavern Covington and Movie Tavern Juban Crossing (Denham Springs)

Each film will play on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from January 24-February 17 — plus one bonus day on Monday, February 17 for President’s Day.

Showings will take place at 10 a.m., 12:15 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 4:45 p.m.

Find more information and purchase tickets here.

ENCHANTED TALES SCHEDULE:

January 24-26: “Aladdin” — Rated G (1992)

A kindhearted street boy and a power-hungry Grand Vizier vie for the magic lamp that has the power to make their deepest wishes come true.



January 31-February 2: “The Lion King” — Rated G (1994)

A lion cub crown prince is tricked by a treacherous uncle into thinking he caused his father’s death and flees into exile and despair, only to learn in adulthood his identity and his responsibilities.



February 7-9: “Sleeping Beauty” — Rated G (1959)

After being snubbed by the royal family, a malevolent fairy places a curse on a princess which only a prince can break, along with the help of three good fairies.



February 14-17: “Pocahontas” — Rated G (1995)

An English soldier and the adventurous daughter of an Algonquin chief share a romance when English colonists invade seventeenth century Virginia.



Following the Enchanted Tales Film Series, the family fun will continue with the next season of the Kids Dream Family Film Series. Moviegoers can mark their calendars for the return of “Abominable,” “The Secret Life of Pets 2,” “Ugly Dolls” and more playing at participating theatres February 21-April 5. A complete schedule and list of participating locations is to come!