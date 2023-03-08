NOLA Chef serves up history with his menu on a mission

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – He learned his way around a recipe from his mom.

He was a kid.

Watching her.

Soaking up her spicy genius.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood is serving up the menu for New Orleans’ chef Serigne Mbaye.

Chef Serigne is cooking in the kitchen of his very own restaurant.

It’s called Dakar.

It’s named for the capital of Senegal in West Africa.

That’s where Serigne Mbaye grew up.

He graduated at the top of his culinary class and took his talent around the world before fine-tuning his fine art, finally in New Orleans.

He came here after an invitation from some New Orleans folks he met on a plane.

Serene serves a black-eyed pea soup he calls The Last Meal.

That’s because black-eyed peas were often the Last Supper for slaves before they were forced to leave Africa.

It’s just one dish on his menu with a mission.

In Senegal. the name Serigne means leader.

Sergine Mbaye is the chef who’s here to lead your taste buds toward something that nurtures your soul.

He’s been nominated for James Beard Award.

He’s a semi-finalist in the category of Emerging Chef.

The winners are announced this summer.