The Lady Tiger powerlifters from Slidell High are #1 in Louisiana

These Lady Tigers lift more than any girls in the state

SLIDELL, La – They love to lift.

They live to lift.

On a team of ten, from ages sixteen to nineteen, the Tigers from Slidell High lift so much weight, they’re now the number one team in the state of Louisiana.

WGNO’s Bill Wood takes you into their training room.

That’s where they celebrate their state victory.

It’s the first state title in 20 years for Slidell High.

And for junior Jaylan Bickham, she set a state record all by herself.

She weighs 107 pounds.

Jaylan lifted 330 pounds.

More than three times her own weight.

She got the award for MVL.

That’s Most Valuable Lifter in Louisiana.

They do it with their teachers in the training room.

That’s Coach Tyler Cutruch.

And head Coach Caleb Peterson.

They are the champions, my friend.

You can leave the trophy and the heavy lifting to them.