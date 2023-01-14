NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Krewe of Rex kicked off their carnival season by giving back to the community with over 60 grants.

The foundation announced $1.6 million in grant awards to education and schools in the Greater New Orleans area.

The foundation’s grants focus on operation and support work being done in the New Orleans school system. The funding provides school leaders additional funds to further enrich their students’ experience both in and out of the classroom.

“We thank you for being a partner in this work to improve the lives and the outcomes of our students and their families. And great work only happens through the collaboration and partnership and we are so thankful for Pro Bono and the community support form all of the schools in New Orleans,” stated Tanya Bryant CEO of Renew Schools.

