The Krewe of Bricks is ready to roll

Mardi Gras built one LEGO brick at a time

by: , with photojournalist Justin Abshire

NEW ORLEANS – She’s a software developer by day.

That’s what Amy Murphy does for a living.

She’s the New Orleans married mom of a six-year-old son who recently fell in love.

WGNO’s Bill Wood says she fell in love with a LEGO.

You know, the little plastic bricks you use to build anything your brain imagines.

Amy is the architect of a LEGO Mardi Gras.

Like Walt Disney, Amy created her own world.

She lets the good times roll as grand marshal of a parade that floats through her house, across her fingertips.

She calls her collection and her movement, the Krewe of Bricks.

