The Krewe of Bricks is ready to roll

NEW ORLEANS – She’s a software developer by day.
That’s what Amy Murphy does for a living.
She’s the New Orleans married mom of a six-year-old son who recently fell in love.
WGNO’s Bill Wood says she fell in love with a LEGO.
You know, the little plastic bricks you use to build anything your brain imagines.
Amy is the architect of a LEGO Mardi Gras.
Like Walt Disney, Amy created her own world.
She lets the good times roll as grand marshal of a parade that floats through her house, across her fingertips.
She calls her collection and her movement, the Krewe of Bricks.