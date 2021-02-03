The king cake takes a turn. A twist

NEW ORLEANS – Mardi Gras is taking some twists this season.
WGNO’s Bill Wood says so is one of the season’s sweetest sweet treats.
It’s the king cake, of course.
And it’s a classic, of course.
For Carnival Season and all seasons.
Now, at GW Fins in the French Quarter, Chef Mike Nelson is rewriting the recipe.
Chef Mike is also rewriting a rich chapter of New Orleans history.
For the first time at Mardi Gras, it’s the king cake pretzel.
That’s right.
With a praline cream filling, in fact.
Just savor that in your mind for a moment.
Anyway, Chef Mike seems to be creating quite a fan club with his creation.
He can’t keep up with the orders.
You can take a bite at GW Fins.
It’s on the menu.
You’ll also find the king cake pretzel at King Cake Hub.