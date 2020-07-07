The Human Jukebox pulls out of Nyx

NEW ORLEANS – The Human Jukebox is the latest organization to pull out of the Krewe of Nyx.

Southern University Marching Band Director Kendrick Taylor released a statement saying in part “we will not participate in an organization whose leader proclaimed ‘all lives matter’ during a time of global unrest in response to the fatalities of black Americans at the hands of law enforcement as those who carry out hate crimes.”

Several marching bands, dance troupes, and members, have pulled out of Nyx after captain Julie Lea put up an “all lives matter” post on Nyx’s social media pages during nationwide protests against police brutality.