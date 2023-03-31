NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — It’s time to eat some barbecue, Louisiana! Hogs for the Cause is Friday and Saturday, sponsored by WGNO.

With more than 95 teams of pitmasters and barbeque gurus, the 2023 competition is slated to be the biggest challenge in Hog history! WGNO’s Wild Bill Wood speaks with one team ahead of the competition, The Hogfather.

Come out and enjoy some bacon, burnt ends, and just plain good barbeque — all for a good cause!

With more than $5 million raised for kids with pediatric brain cancer in the last 15 years, WGNO is proud to once again be a sponsor of this awesome event.

Hogs for the Cause will be at the UNO Lakefront Arena, located at 6801 Franklin Ave, New Orleans.

