KENNER, La. (WGNO) — The annual Hispanic Heritage Month Festival is making its way to Kenner, celebrating two years on Saturday, Sept. 16.

Kicking things off at Heritage Park in Rivertown from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., the festival will feature arts, crafts, food truck vendors and live performances.

Some of the performances include Las Primas folklore dance group and musical performances by the Philharmonic Youth Orchestra Victoriano Lopez.

“This communal event, which I am proud to continue after last year’s inaugural year, celebrates

the diverse and unique offerings of the Hispanic culture, which is a large part of our city’s

population,” said Mayor Mike Glaser.

The festival is free to the public.

More information can be found on Kenner’s website.

