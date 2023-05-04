NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — It is Locals Thursday at Jazz Fest, which means you can enjoy all the festivities for nearly half the price just by showing your Louisiana license.

As the only Thursday on the Jazz Fest lineup, Josh Danzig from Where Y’At Magazine said “Maybe all the people from out of town haven’t gotten here yet, so the Jazz and Heritage Festival does a specially priced, $50 ticket” versus the usual $95.

The gates opened a few minutes before their scheduled time at 11 a.m., and that’s likely because “the lines outside today are enormous. I think it’s going to be a wonderful day, the weather’s obviously beautiful, the food’s great, great lineup today,” said Danzig.

Everyone has their favorite festival food, and he shared his top picks for the second weekend with WGNO. “We’ve got a little trout baquet from Li’l Dizzy’s. Fantastic, classic, New Orleans, and Jazz Fest dish. Then we have some things from Loretta’s Pralines. They do their chocolate praline, their classic praline, and then they do their stuffed with crab meat beignet.”

While Thursday is only for Louisiana locals, Danzig said there are still plenty of options for visitors. “Our pick tonight is a gentleman named Karl Denson, he’s going to be playing at the Orpheum Theater. He’s a great saxophonist who actually plays with the Rolling Stones on their tour. He’s going to be doing a tribute to Amy Winehouse, which should be a really fantastic show. Or if you want some local vibes, you can over to Le Bon Temps Roule, they’re on Magazine Street, they have the Soul Rebels Brass Band playing their Late show.”

For more information on Jazz Fest, visit the website at nojazzfest.com

