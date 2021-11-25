The Fairgrounds celebrates their 150th anniversary this Thanksgiving

NEW ORLEANS— Opening Day at the Fair Grounds is back! Last year the racetrack was closed to the public because of the pandemic. The Thanksgiving tradition returns this year on its 150th anniversary, and WGNO’s Kenny Lopez was there for all the fun and festivities!

Doug Shipley, President of the Fair Grounds said, “We are extremely excited that we are celebrating our 150th year here. I’m not so sure any major event lasts 150 years, this does.”

The very first race today was dedicated to all the hard working employees who have worked at the Fair Grounds over the last 150 years.

This Thanksgiving tradition brings out folks wearing specially-crafted hats as well.