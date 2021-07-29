The effort to feed our vulnerable musicians and culture bearers

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)- There doesn’t appear to be much going on outside of the former theater uptown that houses the Zony Mash Beer Project. But on this morning inside, the effort to keep healthy some of our most vulnerable citizens goes on

Arsene Delay, Project Manager of the New Orleans Musicians Assistance Foundation stated, “We feed roughly about 100 house holds of our immunocompromised and older musicians and culture bearers every week.”

Delay is not only the program manager, but a great musician in her own right and a member of the musical Boutte family. The New Orleans Musicians Foundation started this grocery project over a year ago to help give back to those that have given our culture so much.

Delay explained, “(The feeding program) been a lifeline. We are now a year and a half into this pandemic and we have culture bearers who, although they are used to promote this city

and on billboards and stuff, but are having a problem eating and putting food on the table.”

Apples, carrots cucumbers and greens are just a few of the food items being donated, so obviously there’s a concentration on proper nutrition.

“Heathy eating, especially at a time where we are dealing with a virus that will decimate people with a preexisting condition,” said Delay.



While this food prep is the front end of the operation, the payoff is getting these groceries to the folks that need them.

“The response has been overwhelming. The fact that people are able to access fresh food, they love that. That was one of the most rewarding things that I heard about it,” said Delay.

For more information about the program or to donate and/or volunteer click here



