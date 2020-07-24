The crisis creates a crisis for aluminum cans

Beer and beverage makers have a short supply

ABITA SPRINGS, La – The big crisis creates, yet another.

This time, it’s a can crisis.

Aluminum cans.

A shortage actually.

WGNO’s Bill Wood travels to the Abita Beer factory where cans are in short supply.

Because of the coronavirus crisis, beer lovers are drinking more at home.

That means not as much beer being guzzled at bars, from kegs.

On tap.

More beer.

Fewer cans.

That means your beverage of choice may be out of stock.

Off the shelf.

For now.

Until more cans are made.

You can still say cheers.

Although you may have a temporary tear in your pandemic beer.