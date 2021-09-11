The city of New Orleans gives latest Hurricane Ida recovery update

Entergy employee volunteering services to a homeowner with home damage Worksite in Harahan

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Friday, the City of New Orleans updated residents on Hurricane Ida response and recovery efforts.

City resources are beginning to wind down as Entergy restores more power to homes and businesses. NORD recreation centers will return to normal operations. FEMA representatives will be available to assist residents with disaster claims Monday through Friday (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.) and Saturday (9 a.m. to 2 p.m.) next week at Milne, Rosenwald, Cut Off, and Joe Brown recreation centers next week.

Recovery updates and remaining community resources are as follows:

Entergy New Orleans

Entergy has restored 98% of power in Orleans Parish

Percentage of damage assessments complete:100%

Parks & Parkways (P&P)

If your home was damaged by a tree, be sure to follow these tips: Be wary of unsolicited offers to remove downed trees Get multiple written estimates, if possible Check proof of insurance and State of Louisiana License Contact Parks & Parkways by calling 311 to verify ownership of tree or with any questions or concerns

Forestry Division updates as of Thursday, Sept. 9 520 calls for service 354 completed work orders from that list 136 completed tree removals P&P has been coordinating work orders with the City’s tree contractor on several more complex removals and with Entergy for safety clearance prior to removal when power lines are involved The remainder of P&P Grounds Maintenance team has been focused on debris clearing and removal



Storm Debris Removal

Storm debris removal began Sept. 7 and will include three citywide passes before completion

Place storm-related debris curbside in the following categories: Household Garbage: Bagged garbage, discarded food, paper, packaging. (Use City-issued trash cart when possible) Construction Debris: Building materials, drywall, lumber, carpet, furniture, etc. Vegetative Debris Not Bagged: logs, leaves, tree branches, plants Appliances: Doors must be sealed/secured Do not block roadways or place debris near trees, poles, or fire hydrants



Residents and/or contractors should not dump debris or trash on neutral grounds, streets, or sidewalks

Debris on the neutral grounds, particularly on streetcar lines, inhibits operations, and can become a traffic hazard and obstruct sightlines

I t can also prevent crews from maintaining turf and trees

Approximately 2,400 cubic yards of storm debris has been removed to date

To view the status of debris removal, visit https://ready.nola.gov/cleanup/#debris

Department of Sanitation

Residents are reminded to use the City-issued 95–gallon trash collection carts to dispose of refrigerated items and/or household waste

Community Resources & Assistance

Regional Transit Authority

RTA streetcar service along the Canal Streetcar line has been restored

Beginning Friday, Sept. 10 at 5:45 a.m., streetcar service will run along the 47-Canal/Cemeteries and 48-Canal/City Park until midnight daily

Operating hours will be extended on all bus and streetcar routes to midnight

The service hours extension includes the 12-St. Charles which continues to operate bus service along the line

A terminal-to-terminal bus bridge between Algiers Point and Canal Street will supplement the Algiers Point-Canal Street ferry until ferry service resumes at the interim ferry terminal location at Mardi Gras World

The shuttle will operate daily from 6:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. with the first bus leaving the Algiers Point ferry terminal

The agency will return to regular daily Saturday service along all bus and streetcar routes on Sunday, Sept. 12 and fares will be reinstated

For more information, visit www.norta.com or call Rideline at 504-248-2900

Cooling Centers

Effective Saturday, Sept. 11, all cooling centers will discontinue operations

NORD sites will return to normal programming on Monday, Sept. 13

FEMA assistance will be available at the following four recreation centers next week (Mon.- Fri., 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sat., 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.)

Rosenwald Recreation Center (1120 S. Broad Ave.)

Milne Recreation Center (5420 Franklin Ave.)

Cut Off Recreation Center (6600 Belgrade St.)

Joe Brown Recreation Center (5601 Read Blvd.)

PODs (MREs, water, ice):

Drive-thru points of distribution (PODs) will continue at three sites on Saturday and Sunday. The PODs at Lyons Center, Mahalia Jackson, and Wesley Barrow Stadium will demobilize after 6 p.m. today.

Operating from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday:

Joe W. Brown Park (5475 Read Blvd.)

Skelly Park (2515 Vespasian Blvd.)

Dryades YMCA (2220 Oretha C. Oretha Castle Haley Blvd.)

COVID-19 Testing Site

The Louisiana National Guard will continue to provide rapid COVID-19 testing this Saturday and Sunday at the Central City Senior Center.

Central City Senior Center (2101 Philip St.), 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Blue Tarp Distribution

The U.S. Army Corp of Engineers is providing blue tarps for Orleans Parish residents who sustained roof damage

Residents registered for the Blue Roof Program are reminded to beware of scammers

Blue Roof representatives never solicit your participation, nor will they ask for Social Security, bank account numbers or any compensation for this service

Visit Blue Roof Information (army.mil) for information on how to retrieve a blue tarp

Additional State & Local Resources

Beware of Fraud and Scam Artists

Residents should be aware of con artists and criminals that will try to obtain money or steal personal information through fraud, scams or identity theft

In some cases, thieves try to register with FEMA using names, addresses and stolen Social Security numbers

For full details on examples of FEMA assistance fraud, contractor fraud and how to report incidences visit Nola Ready by clicking here

U.S. Small Business Administration Helping Survivors

Federal low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) are available for businesses, homeowners and renters

As of Sept. 9, SBA has approved 474 loans, with more than $18.9 million in approved funding

For more information on SBA disaster assistance, call SBA’s Customer Service Center at 1-800-659-2955, email DisasterCustomerService@sba.gov or visit sba.gov/services/disasterassistance

Hearing impaired residents can call 1-800-877-8339 for assistance

Southeast Louisiana Legal Services (SLLS)

Free legal service is available for Hurricane Ida impacted residents for the following:

Landlord-Tenant Problems

Disaster Food Stamps Denials

Disaster Unemployment Benefits

Contractor Fraud

Power of Attorney

Insurance Disputes

FEMA Disputes

Family Law

Foreclosures

Successions

Bankruptcy

Notarization

Contact the Southeast Louisiana Legal Services at:

Disaster Helpline – 1-844-244-7871 or at slls.org

Disability Hotline

Residents with mobility issues or other disabilities who need additional support in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida can call the Disability and Disaster Hotline: 1 (800) 626-4959

Operated by the Partnership for Inclusive Disaster Strategies for disaster-impacted disabled people

Connects to resources on the ground

Residents can also access the hotline by calling 311