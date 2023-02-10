NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — City leaders are celebrating after the completion of another successful roadway rehabilitation project located in the Uptown Audubon area.

Friday (Feb. 10th) Mayor Cantrell was joined by Councilman Eugene Green, the Department of Public Works, and the Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans (SWBNO) for a ribbon-cutting ceremony addressing the recent success as well as residents in the area.

Cantrell went on to say, “We’re so excited about improvements to this particular stretch of Magazine Street and understand the importance of safety precautions in place for everyone can enjoy the park and all its features. This is a testament of how the City continues to leverage both local and state dollars to get the work done. And the exciting part – this project was finished ahead of schedule!”

The Uptown Audubon Project is a 4-block, $5.8 million FEMA-funded project in the strip on Magazine Street running through Audubon Park and fronting the Audubon Zoo.

The project follows as the Fifth installment after the St. Claude Group, Lake Vista, Lake Terrance & the Oaks and Filmore neighborhood of completed roadways across the city.

The project tackled:

repaving the asphalt roadway from curb-to-curb

repairing damaged sidewalks and driveway aprons

installing ADA-compliant curb ramps at intersections

replacing/repairing damaged underground water, sewer and/or drainage lines

“My staff has been working tirelessly to fix our streets. It truly is a collaboration, especially with our Audubon partner for this project. Smart people working together, making decisions and finding solutions to get the job done. This is a perfect example of what we’re doing all throughout the city,” says Deputy CAO Threat.

