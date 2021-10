Debris litters weather-damaged properties at the intersection of County Road 24 and 37 in Clanton, Ala., the morning following a large outbreak of severe storms across the southeast, Thursday, March 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

GRETNA, La. (WGNO) —On Friday, the City of Gretna announced the administration was able to extend the agreement with their debris contractors.

The very last days storm debris will be collected are on Monday through Wednesday, October 18,19, and 20.

After the dates, all debris will be the responsibility of the homeowners.

Updates and information can be found on the City of Gretna’s website.

For questions or concerns regarding this matter, contact Gretna City Hall at 504-363-1500.