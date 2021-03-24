The cheese stands alone? Not these days

METAIRIE, La – It’s more than a chunk of cheese.

It’s a hunk of history.

It’s a worldwide, bonafide food movement.

For the sake of the story and good journalism, WGNO’s Bill Wood takes a bite out of cheese.

It’s from a cheese board.

You probably see them around town.

At parties.

Everywhere.

And here from the creative cheesy imagination of Chef Chris Wilson.

Chef Chris Wilson who worked with Celebrity Chef Emeril Lagasse.

Now Chef Chris is creating his own culinary legacy.

Cheese by chunk of cheese.

In what used to be a Burger King, Chef Chris opened a gourmet market in Metairie.

You may have seen it and wondered what’s inside.

It’s called Larder Gourmet Market & Eatery.

It’s right in front of Trader Joe’s at 3005 Veterans Memorial Boulevard in Metairie, Louisiana.

Chef Chris Wilson knows the truth.

He’ll raise his right hand and tell you.

Cheese does not get the credit it really deserves.

He says, “because it’s got a bit of an assertive aroma, but don’t judge a wedge by its smell.”

So smile, Chef Chris says.

And just say it.

Cheese.